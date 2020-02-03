AN arrest has been made in connection with the series of deliberate fires in Newport.

A 20-year-old man from the city has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

The arrest is in connection with eight deliberate fires set in the Shaftesbury area of Newport between last August and last month - no injuries have been reported.

The man has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Gwent Police chief inspector Rob Jenkins said: “We are working closely with our colleagues in South Wales Fire and Rescue Service to tackle this issue.

"We have increased high visibility patrols in the area and this will continue."

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to telephone 101, quoting reference number 2000038042.

A message can also be sent to the police's Facebook and Twitter pages. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.