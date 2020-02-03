PRIMARY school pupils have been given a great start to 2020 - after being named as the winners of supermarket Aldi's latest schools competition.

Pengam Primary School in Blackwood has received £20,000 to spend on new sports equipment through the Aldi Kit for Schools campaign.

The school was one of 20 across the UK to win, and succeeded after parents and the community collected stickers for every time they spent £30 or more in Aldi and then gave them to the school.

Olympic gold medal-winning rower Katherine Copeland - in the women's lightweight double sculls at London 2012 with Sophie Hosking - gave an inspirational speech during the school's morning assembly where the cheque was presented.

Pengam Primary School pupils with the cheque from Aldi to go towards new sports equipment. Picture: City Press

"Physical education is a vital part of our curriculum, and Aldi's support means we can provide our pupils with even more opportunities to get involved in sports and healthy activities," said headteacher Susan Witchell.

"We hope it will inspire the children and, who knows, we may even discover a future Olympian of our own.

"It has also been fantastic to see so many local parents supporting us, and we would like to thank them for choosing to donate their stickers to us."

Pengam Primary School will be using the money for new sports equipment for both their junior and infant yards, spare kits so that all pupils can take part in PE lessons, and new cooking stations in several classrooms to help with cooking lessons.

Sean McGinty, Marketing Director at Aldi UK, said: “We are committed to working with Team GB to inspire young people across Wales to eat well and move more, and we are pleased to be able to help Pengam Primary School to give its pupils the chance to take part in additional sports activities.

“We will continue to work with schools across the UK in the run-up to Tokyo 2020 and beyond to encourage pupils to enjoy a healthy lifestyle.”