A DECISION to drop a trial relating to alleged care home failings should be reviewed following the death of one of the would-be defendants, Caerphilly MP Wayne David has said.

Gwent Police conducted a multi-million pound, seven-year investigation, codenamed Operation Jasmine, into alleged fraud and neglect at certain care homes in Gwent.

But that operation amounted to nothing after Dr Prana Das, who owned Puretruce Health Care Ltd, was attacked by burglars in his home and suffered serious head injuries.

He was judged unfit to stand trial and the charges against him – and Puretruce chief executive Paul Black – were laid on file.

But following Dr Das' death, Mr David said "there ought to be a decision on whether to continue with the trial against Mr Black".

The Caerphilly MP said "personally, I believe this should happen".

He added: "The charges are very serious and although some time has lapsed, nevertheless justice should be seen to be done.”

The Health and Safety Executive, however, said the charges against Puretruce, Dr Das, and Mr Black in the Operation Jasmine case were "unlikely to recommence".

Gwent Police confirmed the judge's ruling which followed Dr Das' injuries, saying: "The Judge presiding over the case ruled that the trial could not proceed against Dr Das and therefore could not proceed against Puretruce Healthcare Ltd company or Paul Black."

Dr Das was beaten with a hammer during a burglary at his home in Langstone, Newport in September 2012.

He had been facing a string of charges relating to alleged fraud and neglect at care homes managed by his company, Puretruce Health Care.

In May 2015, six former nurses at one of the firm's care homes had a total of 86 failings found proven against them by the Nursing and Midwifery Council, in relation to the care of nine vulnerable residents between April 2004 and March 2006.

In 2015, a Welsh Government review of Operation Jasmine concluded that Dr Das' trial, had it proceeded, "might have led to a conviction for crimes of fraud and breaches of health and safety".