THIS month, a larger than usual full moon, plus Venus and Mercury put on a late winter display in the evening.

This year sees three full moon supermoons in March, April, and May, and three new moon supermoons, in September, October, and November.

On the evening of February 8, we can expect a larger than normal full moon, a direct result of the elliptical nature of the moon’s orbit coinciding with the respective phase.

This full moon will be the fourth closest of the thirteen full moons during 2020, but because there is some disagreement amongst astronomers as to what constitutes a ‘supermoon’, there are differing opinions as to whether February’s full moon is actually a ‘supermoon’.

That said, the moon will look larger in our skies most notably when near to the horizon, so once again, cameras at the ready!

For several months we’ve enjoyed the presence of Venus in the evening sky, visible for around four or so hours in the southwest after sunset.

During February, the innermost planet Mercury joins Venus, but you will have to be quite sharp to sight it.

From around February 7th onwards, locate Venus, then slowly sweep down and to the right to find a point of light, this will be Mercury. Try to get yourself the best view of the western horizon to increase your chances of seeing the planet.

Moon phases: First Quarter February 2; Full Moon February 9; Third Quarter February 15; New Moon February 23.

Start of February: Sun rises at 7.51am, sets at 5pm. End of February: Sun rises at 6.58am, sets at 5.51pm.

