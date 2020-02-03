PLANS for a bike-borrowing scheme in a Newport park could move a step closer this week.

Councillors will consider on Wednesday whether to approve plans to create a storage unit at Tredegar Park for the bikes, which will be available for all to use.

And if the city council's planning committee gives the go-ahead, a trial of the scheme could start as early as March.

The council plans to store bikes in a shipping container, which would be located between the existing toilet and changing rooms at Tredegar Park and the southern boundary, which runs alongside the A48.

Local charity Pedal Power, which provides specifically adapted bicycles for people of all abilities, will conduct the trial once the plans for bike storage have been approved.

The trial would originally run for two days a week and be free for children to use. It aims to provide adapted bikes to ensure that there is ample opportunity for people with disabilities to engage in activities alongside parents and carers.

The park has been allocated £262,000 through section 106 agreements - money handed to the council by developers for use on schemes benefiting the community, such as parks, schools and other facilities - but only an initial £120,000 has been set aside so far.