Oxford, the City of Dreaming Spires, has something for just about everyone as Iwan Gabe Davies found after using the Holiday Inn to discover its many delights.

OXFORD, one of Britain’s most beautiful cities, has been pulling in perceptive punters since the 11th century.

World famous as the finishing school for brilliant minds and for its stunning architecture, it is also home to fantastic pubs, restaurants, museums and shops.

And only around two hours’ drive away from South Wales, it makes the perfect destination for a great break.

As well as being a vibrant city, the grandeur of Blenheim Place, birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill, is also on your doorstep.

During my 48 hours in the city, I drank in the same pub that was one of Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor’s favourites, ended up in the stocks and saw the white robes that Lawrence of Arabia wore when terrorising the Ottoman Empire during the First World War.

My wife and I stayed at the Holiday Inn Oxford, a lovely hotel on the outskirts of town.

It’s just three miles from the city centre, offering free car parking for guests, and only a short walk from the regular Pear Tree Park & Ride bus service for a 10-minute journey into the city centre.

With fabulously comfy rooms, first-rate breakfasts and wonderfully friendly staff, the Holiday Inn Oxford comes highly recommended.

After arriving early on a Friday evening, our first port of call was naturally one of Oxford’s myriad of magnificent boozers.

One of my favourites, which also ticked the fancy of the aforementioned Rich and Liz, is the Turf Tavern.

Tucked away behind the medieval city wall two minutes’ walk from Bodleian Library, it’s on a cobbled lane and only accessible down a narrow passageway.

This gem dating back to the 18th century is stone-flagged but do watch your head because it is low-beamed.

You almost expect one of Professor Tolkien’s hobbits to walk in an order a pint of foaming real ale.

Also worthy of honourable mention is the cosy and quirky Bear Inn which has a collection of over 4,500 club ties emanating from a wonderful tradition which started in 1952.

Tie ends were clipped with a pair of scissors in exchange for half a pint of beer. I excitedly began looking for my Aberystwyth University rugby club cravat before sadly discovering that the old ritual has died. Probably due to lack of space.

You culture vultures will be at home at the Ashmolean, the University of Oxford’s free museum of art and archaeology with its world famous collections of Egyptian mummies and contemporary art.

It was here that I saw the garb that Major TE Lawrence, a former Jesus College man, sported when leading the Arab Revolt.

You must also pay a trip to Oxford Castle and Prison where I found myself in the stocks after being selected for punishment by our, otherwise lovely, tour guide.

It’s a fascinating place with 1,000 years of history and was home for many years for one of the country’s most infamous criminals, Donald Neilson, aka the Black Panther.

And no visit would be complete without taking in the delights of Blenheim Palace, the monumental country house in nearby Woodstock that’s a World Heritage Site.

This extravagant Baroque mansion was originally created for Churchill’s ancestor, the Duke of Marlborough, as a reward for his stunning success against the French and Bavarians in the battle of Blenheim in 1704.

To book your stay at the Holiday Inn Oxford, Pear Tree Roundabout, Woodstock Road, Oxford, OX2 8JD, go to www.holidayinn.com.