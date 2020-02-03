A THUG who was jailed for abusing a judge last year after swearing at her is back behind bars for an unprovoked attack on his victim in their own home.

Nathan Baker, aged 38, of Bailey Street, Brynmawr, was sent to prison for nearly three years after he admitted causing grievous bodily harm and criminal damage.

At Newport Crown Court, he was also was also made the subject of a restraining order for five years.

Baker committed the offences in Brynmawr in October 2018.

He was jailed for two years and eight months.

Outside the court, Police Constable Aimee Rees, the officer in the case, said: “This was a violent and unprovoked attack on a person in their own home – a place where they should feel safe.

“This sentence should send a message to the local community that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated and will be taken seriously.”

Last October, Baker verbally abused a crown court judge by using coarse foul language and made a “sinister remark” to her.

He insulted Judge Nicola Jones at Cardiff Crown Court where he was in the dock for failing to surrender.

After she jailed him for 28 days for that offence, during which the defendant said he had not turned up in court because a relative had died, he swore at her as he was being led to the cells.

Baker was brought back to the same court 24 hours later to face a charge of contempt of court and pleaded guilty.

She jailed Baker for an additional 28 days.