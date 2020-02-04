A DOMESTIC abuser who threatened to blow up his ex-girlfriend’s house in a rant on Facebook has been locked up.

Mark Hillman, aged 32, was also jailed for an incident which saw him run past a school armed with a flick-knife, and a teacher become involved.

The commotion happened at Pontygof Primary School and Eugene Cross Park, home of Ebbw Vale RFC.

Richard Ace, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court how Hillman was appearing for sentence for three separate cases involving 14 offences.

The first related to a series of domestic abuse allegations involving his former girlfriend.

Mr Ace said: “These charges relate to his ex-partner who he had been in a relationship with for 15 years.

“It deteriorated into physical and mental abuse. The defendant would come home drunk.”

Judge Richard Williams heard how Hillman would attack his victim and verbally abuse her, claiming “he could do better”.

Mr Ace said: “He would kick and slap her. On one occasion he put his hand around her throat and tried to strangle her.”

When she was late picking him up after he asked her for a lift, the prosecutor added, Hillman threw his mobile phone at her nose, causing her bruising.

After their relationship had ended, Mr Ace continued, he sent her threatening texts which read: “I’m going to smack you so hard, I’m going to knock your teeth out.”

Another stated: “I’m going to bust your face.”

Mr Ace said: “On Facebook, he posted, ‘I’m going to blow your house up.’ He had added a GIF of an explosion.”

The second set of offences related to a fracas at the home of his family in Ebbw Vale in which armed police were deployed last Halloween.

The officers were sent to the Newtown area after Hillman threatened to stab one of his brothers in the neck.

The final episode happened on December 5 2019, when the defendant was confronted by two men who accused him of theft after a break-in at a farm.

A chase ensued during which Hillman ran past Pontygof Primary School and a teacher came outside.

The staff member picked up a four-inch flick-knife which the defendant had dropped on the floor and said he had found as he was being pursued.

Hillman, of Heol Yr Ysgol, Ebbw Vale, pleaded guilty to common assault, sending a malicious communication, criminal damage, possessing a bladed article, and possessing amphetamine and cannabis.

Jeffrey Jones, mitigating, said of his client during the incident on December 5 that: “He was more sinned against than sinner.”

The court heard how Hillman was attacked with a shovel after suffering elbow and wrist injuries which resulted in both his arms being placed in plaster casts.

Mr Jones added: “He has fallen from a normal, law-abiding path and has been unable to control his emotions.

“He has descended into sadness and drink and drugs to cope with his problems.”

His barrister added that should Hillman be sent to prison “it would be rock bottom for him”.

Judge Williams said the offences were so serious that only a custodial sentence could be justified.

Hillman, who was sporting a Mohican haircut, wept as he was jailed for a total of 21 months.

He was made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact his victim either directly or indirectly.

The defendant must also pay a surcharge upon his release from prison.