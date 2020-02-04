THE site of a former Nantyglo school is among several in Blaenau Gwent that could be earmarked for developments as part of a new blueprint for the area into the 2030s.

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council is carrying out a public consultation on the preferred strategy for what will be a replacement for its current local development plan (LDP).

The existing plan is set to expire next year, and the new LDP will provide a framework for developments across Blaenau Gwent until 2033.

It will be the council’s land use plan that will establish where and how much development will take place in the county borough. It also identifies areas to be protected from development.

As part of the LDP preferred strategy, the council has said the former Nantyglo Comprehensive School site could be earmarked for 220 new homes.

A masterplan is currently being prepared to create a “well-designed, aspirational place to live with leisure space and good pedestrian/active travel linkages throughout.”

Further details are yet to emerge but will be identified in the final LDP.

Other sites which have been identified as development opportunities include The Works and Rhyd y Blew, both in Ebbw Vale.

The former has already been the subject of a masterplan and already boasts a primary and special education needs school, a hospital, learning zone, leisure centre and sports pitches.

The site now needs to deliver office accommodation and 220 homes, for which a planning application has already been approved by the council.

The replacement LDP preferred strategy has recommended a focus on sustainable economic growth across the whole of the county borough.

All development proposals will be required to contribute to adapting to the impacts of climate change.

The plan makes a provision for 2,115 new homes, with a minimum requirement of 1,755, of which at least 478 will be affordable.

According to the plan, 45 per cent of the homes would be built in Ebbw Vale, with 50 per cent split between Tredegar, Brynmawr and Abertillery (including Cwmtillery and Six Bells). The remaining five per cent will be split between hamlets and villages.

Under the replacement LDP proposal, a minimum of 1,500 jobs would be created, with an aspiration to deliver 3,375.

To enable this, up to 46 hectares of employment land will be allocated.

The plan also identifies a major attraction - not identified - as a way of bringing in tourism and jobs to the local economy

The replacement LDP report says: “A major destination attraction would be a game changer in the perception and role that tourism plays in the Blaenau Gwent economy.

“Being well located in terms of access to rail connections, the Heads of the Valleys Road and the Brecon Beacons National Park there is potential for an attraction that could draw large numbers of people to the area and provide a significant number of jobs.”

The public consultation will run until February 27. For more information visit https://www.blaenau-gwent.gov.uk/en/resident/planning/local-development-plan/