UPDATED 8.55am: The Severn Bridge (M48) is closed eastbound as a result of the tailbacks.

UPDATED 8.51am: The main B4245 road through Magor and Undy is very busy as a result of the M4 tailbacks.

AA Travel is reporting the section between Sawyers Bar & Grill and Rockfield Grove is particularly affected.

UPDATED 8.32am: The congestion on the M4 is affecting connecting roads.

There is a tailback of around one-and-a-half miles eastbound on the A4810 - which links with the M4 at junction 23a (Magor services).

UPDATED 8.23am: Highways England are reporting that there is set to be disruption on the M4 until late this morning.

Anyone who needs to get to Bristol or further east and south is advised to take the train if possible. Timetable details can be found here - https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/

UPDATED 8.16am: There have been no injuries as a result of the crash, Avon and Somerset Police have confirmed.

UPDATED 7.58am: The tailback eastbound is approaching 17 miles long, stretching back almost to junction 24 (Coldra) at Newport.

A CRASH on the M4 north of Bristol is causing long traffic delays and tailbacks for commuters using the Severn bridges.

Traffic reports show two lanes closed on the M4 eastbound between Junction 21 (M48 interchange) and Junction 20 (Almondsbury/M5 interchange).

Highways England reports a vehicle crossing the central reservation. Photographs appear to show the lorry has shed its load of a steamroller.

The lorry appears to have shed its load (left), causing long traffic delays on the M4 eastbound out of Wales. Pictures: Highways England (left and bottom right)/Traffic Wales (top right)

There are currently delays of one hour, and the crash scene is not expected to be cleared until 11am, Highways England reports.

The crash is causing long tailbacks for eastbound traffic on the M4, with heavy traffic on the Prince of Wales Bridge, stretching back beyond Junction 23A (Magor Services).

There is also heavy traffic on the M48 Severn Bridge eastbound, to Junction 2 (Chepstow).

Traffic map showing long delays and gridlock on the M4 and M48 Severn bridges, due to the crash between M4 J21 and J20. Picture: The AA

