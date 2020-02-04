A £16,000 statue will be constructed in a town centre to celebrate the writer of the Welsh National Anthem.

The statue will be located in Caerphilly town centre to commemorate Evan James.

Mr James was born in 1809 in Caerphilly town, later moving to Argoed, near Blackwood, and then to Bedwellty parish.

In 1832, one of Mr James' seven children, James James, was born in Bedwellty and the harpist helped his father write the Welsh National Anthem - Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau (Land of My Fathers) - in early1856.

The sculpture will draw inspiration from the lyrics of the anthem, the Welsh dragon, a previous dragon carving from Dafydd Williams Park, and a harp like that used by Mr James Jr.

Caerphilly Town Council will funding the statue, at a cost of £16,000, in partnership with Caerphilly County Borough Council.

Local artist Rubin Eynon will take on the project.

"We're delighted that this initiative by the town council has been given planning permission," said Caerphilly town mayor, Cllr Mike Prew.

"It is right that the birthplace of Evan James, the lyricist of the Welsh National Anthem, is recognised as we are happy as a town council to provide the funding to make this happen.

Cllr Lisa Phipps, county borough council cabinet member for homes, places and tourism, said: "As a council, we want to develop and enhance Caerphilly as a tourist destination in its own right.

"Commemorating the nationally acclaimed achievements of a local family will build on the tourism aspirations for Caerphilly.

"I look forward to seeing the memorial dedicated to what is considered as amongst the finest and passionate anthems of the world."