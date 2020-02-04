ICELAND and Waitrose are both recalling products after ingredients not listed on the label may pose a "possible health risk".

Iceland is recalling “NO CHEESE” pasties, pizza and macaroni because they may contain milk.

The Food Standards Agency say this is not mentioned on the label and so the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

It comes after the supermarket chain recalled their vegan dessert after fears that also contained milk. Read about that here.

The affected products:

NO CHEESE 2 Cheese and Onion Pasties

Pack size: 360g

Best before: all date codes

NO CHEESE Houmous Style Sauce Pizza

Pack size: 284g

Best before: all date codes

NO CHEESE Mediterranean Garden Pizza

Pack size: 382g

Best before: all date codes

NO CHEESE Italian Garden Pizza

Pack size: 382g

Best before: all date codes

NO CHEESE Houmous Pizza

Pack size: 284g

Best before: all date codes

NO CHEESE Macaroni Cheese

Pack size: 350g

Best before: all date codes

What you should do

If you have bought any of the above products and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat them.

Return them from where it was bought for a full refund.

And Waitrose is recalling Heston Mushroom & Gin Sauce because of undeclared mustard.

This mean the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to mustard, the FSA has warned.

MORE PRODUCT RECALLS:

The affected product:

Heston Mushroom & Gin Sauce

Pack size: 200g

Use by: 14 February 2020 and 17 February 2020

What you should do

If you have bought any of the above products and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat them.

Return them from where it was bought for a full refund.