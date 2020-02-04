ICELAND and Waitrose are both recalling products after ingredients not listed on the label may pose a "possible health risk".
Iceland is recalling “NO CHEESE” pasties, pizza and macaroni because they may contain milk.
The Food Standards Agency say this is not mentioned on the label and so the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.
It comes after the supermarket chain recalled their vegan dessert after fears that also contained milk. Read about that here.
The affected products:
NO CHEESE 2 Cheese and Onion Pasties
Pack size: 360g
Best before: all date codes
NO CHEESE Houmous Style Sauce Pizza
Pack size: 284g
Best before: all date codes
NO CHEESE Mediterranean Garden Pizza
Pack size: 382g
Best before: all date codes
NO CHEESE Italian Garden Pizza
Pack size: 382g
Best before: all date codes
NO CHEESE Houmous Pizza
Pack size: 284g
Best before: all date codes
NO CHEESE Macaroni Cheese
Pack size: 350g
Best before: all date codes
What you should do
If you have bought any of the above products and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat them.
Return them from where it was bought for a full refund.
And Waitrose is recalling Heston Mushroom & Gin Sauce because of undeclared mustard.
This mean the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to mustard, the FSA has warned.
The affected product:
Heston Mushroom & Gin Sauce
Pack size: 200g
Use by: 14 February 2020 and 17 February 2020
What you should do
If you have bought any of the above products and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat them.
Return them from where it was bought for a full refund.