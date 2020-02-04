A MONMOUTH veterinary practice is expanding with a move to a new purpose-built surgery.

Abbey Veterinary Centres has opened the new site on Rockfield Road, a quarter of a mile away from its original premises in the town's Drybridge Street.

The new base was previously used by Vets4Pets, but this closed in 2019 after only a year, leaving a purpose-built surgery available to lease.

The move will enable Abbey Veterinary Centre to expand its services and provide improved facilities for clients and their pets.

L-R, also below: Rachael Peters, vet nurse, Claire Bailey, vet surgeon and Cate Wood, vet with spaniel Ted, at the Abbey Vets premises in Monmouth

As well as three consulting rooms, the practice has separate cat and dog wards to make it less stressful for feline patients, a prep room, theatre, x-ray room and isolation ward. There is also improved parking for clients.

Practice manager Siobhán Conaghan said: “Moving from an older site to a fresh, open plan, air-conditioned practice is exciting for the team.

“Our current site is starting to look a little jaded and the move will provide us with a better flow of workspace and enable us to provide an even better service.

“The surgery is prominently placed in a small retail park and provides great car parking. Having separate cat and dog wards is a huge benefit to patients and will help the ream work towards their cat-friendly clinic accreditation”.

The Monmouth branch has three vets, three registered veterinary nurses, an auxiliary nurse, two receptionists and an office manager.

The practice is part of VetPartners veterinary group.