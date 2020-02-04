A PERSON has died after being hit by a train near Energlyn and Churchill Park railway station in Caerphilly, the British Transport Police have confirmed.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said the incident was not being treated as suspicious.

He added: “British Transport Police were called at 7.08pm on Monday, 3 February to Energlyn and Churchill Park station following a report of a casualty on the tracks.

"Officers attended and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called to an incident at Energlyn and Churchill Park railway station around 7.15pm yesterday, Monday 3 February.

“We sent one rapid response vehicle, our hazardous area response team, an emergency medical retrieval and transfer team and one emergency ambulance to the scene where we were assisted by our colleagues from the Police.”

Councillor for the Morgan Jones ward Jamie Prtichard said he visited the scene on Monday night.

"I went to the station on Monday night to speak to local residents, the Police and the Ambulance Service.

“The Police wouldn't confirm anything at this time, but from what I understand so far, this does look to be a very upsetting incident.

“Local residents are in shock and thoughts are going out from the community."