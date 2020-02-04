A TEENAGER has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving following a crash in Newport on Monday evening.

Gwent Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Chepstow Road, between Lawrence Hill and Ringwood Avenue, shortly after 8.30pm.

An 84-year-old man was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital for treatment following the crash.

The arrested man, aged 19, from Newport, remains in police custody, a Gwent Police spokeswoman said. He was also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop after a road traffic accident, she added.

The ambulance and fire service also attended the crash. A section of the road was closed for recovery work to be carried out, but was re-opened at around 11.10pm on Monday.