Belle Vue Tearooms

Enjoy a ramble around Belle Vue Park before dropping into the tearooms for an enjoyable Afternoon Tea. Priced at £12.50 per person, afternoon teas comprise of a variety of finger sandwiches, delicious cakes and scones with cream and jam. No need to worry about dietary requirements as the friendly team caters for all styles and tolerances. Ideal for baby showers, birthdays and any special occasion.

Belle Vue Tearooms can also offer an array of salads, bacon rolls, pancakes, crumpets, toasties, homemade soups and a selection of tempting savouries as well as a great variety of cakes and bakes. There’s something for everyone. We also have a large conservatory area available for hire.

Belle Vue Park, Waterloo Road, Newport, NP20 4FP

Telephone: 01633 441442

The Lower New Inn

Fantastic picnic bench experience for a very different afternoon tea, featuring food favourites depending on the season. Teas at £15.95 pp, plus vat.

We can cater for parties and larger groups of up to 40 people. Vegetarian options are also available.

A deposit of £5 per person is required at the time of booking to confirm your reservation for our picnic bench.

*Please note - picnic bench items are subject to change without prior notice.

A new dietary menu is available this spring that caters for all dietary needs. Our lunchtime menu offer is very popular, with two courses for £11.95. Booking advisable. For our evening meals service we offer an a la carte menu with gastro style dishes.

The Lower New Inn, 48 Newport Road, New Inn, Pontypool, Torfaen, NP4 0NU.

Telephone: 01495 427040

The Coffee Mill

The Coffee Mill is one of the cosiest cafes in Risca, making it the perfect place to unwind.

Owner Jordana Sexton is a well-established baker and provides a scrumptious afternoon tea, which is available by booking only.

Freshly made scones with clotted cream and strawberries, a selection of finger sandwiches as well as a wide variety of homemade pastries and desserts also provides a selection of speciality teas or coffee can be yours to indulge in.

As well as teas, Jordana offers a fantastic menu filled to bursting with freshly prepared light bites, snacks, main meals as well as a whole host of tempting treats.

Breakfast is served from 8.30am for bacon and sausage baps, homemade pancakes and selection of wraps. As well as many other options for slimmer’s - all healthy, grilled not fried.

Jordana offers outside catering with hot and cold buffets, as well as specialising also in celebratory cakes for any occasion.

The Coffee Mill, 127 Commercial Street, Risca, NP11 6EE

Telephone: 01633 376094