COUNCIL tax payers in Torfaen may be faced with a smaller than expected increase in payments next year.

A council tax increase of 4.95 per cent was proposed by Torfaen County Borough Council in December, but a better than expected Welsh Government settlement - an increase of 4.5 per cent in funding - has led to a rethink.

The council's cabinet will next week decide whether a 3.95 per cent increase should replace the aforementioned December proposal.

At 3.95 per cent, this would be, in cash terms, an increase of £51.96 for 2020/21,for a band D property, or an extra £1 a week.

“Whilst the provisional settlement [from the Welsh Government] represented a considerable increase in funding over that expected, it is not enough to alleviate in full the estimated budget increases/demands, and so increasing council tax is a means of avoiding further cuts or reductions to services,” states a council report.

Alongside the council tax increase, the cabinet will also consider recommendations for full council, which include reducing the opening hours of the civic centre in Pontypool.

The civic centre is currently open until 9pm, however cost-saving measures could see it shut at 7pm. This would save the council £4,100 a year.

There is also a proposal to bring the cemetery building at Llywn Celyn in Cwmbran back into use.

The council has made it clear that it is not suggesting the building is disposed of, but other uses are being considered. This could generate around £35,000.

The council still intends to fully fund the £3.4 million of school pressures for 2020/21, and to fund the children’s services demand levels.

The cabinet will consider the report in a meeting next Tuesday, February 11.