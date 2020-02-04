IT was silent for far too long according to locals, but now a town clock is ringing loud and proud.

Tredegar Town Clock is a landmark that sits proudly in the centre of The Circle in the town, but it has been silent for need of repairs.

But now the work has been done - carefully carried out by Smith of Derby, who built the timepiece in 1858 - and now the clock is able to chime again.

The clock is a reminder of the history of the town and how the iron trade was a factor in the growth of Tredegar. The clock, made of iron, was built to ensure the workers were on time.

Tredegar Town Council which owns the clock, brought in the team of Smith of Derby after the clock's hammer became in need of repair - bringing it to an eerie silence after 161 years of hourly chimes.

"The bracket holding the hammer was made of cast iron and was part of the structure of the clock," said Dave Longdon, of Smith of Derby.

"Cast iron cannot be welded, so we have fabricated a new bracket to support the hammer, and added new springs.

"We needed to take extra care as it is a listed structure, but we are used to this as we deal with thousands of clocks across the UK, including the one in St Paul's [Cathedral]."

Tommy Smith, leader of Tredegar Town Council, said: "I am delighted to let you all know that the clock is back in good voice and will be striking on the hour every hour again.

"The responsibility of looking after the iconic town clock is something that doesn't rest lightly upon us. We take great care of it as it is the symbol and heart of our town.

"We are about to repaint the structure so, before long, it will look as good as it has ever done in its lifetime."

Local residents Brian and Susan Meredith said: "It’s really lovely to hear the Town Clock again. We’ve missed it striking, when we are out on a walk you don’t need to check your watch, we just listen for the clock and we know when it is time to head home."

Lee Monroe of HR Dept said: "I’ve just opened my business in The Circle and it is great to hear the clock striking again. It’s only when it’s not working that I realised how much I missed it.

"I live in Market Street and rely on the reminder to get my children to school on time."

Sarah Baker, who runs Seren Café in The Circle, added: "People love coming to my café and sitting in the window, watching and listening to the Clock, while enjoying a ‘paned o dê’. We’ve all missed hearing the ‘Cloc yn taro’r awr’."

Pam Powell, a resident of Market Street, said: "I really missed the Town Clock chiming, it is so quiet without it.

"It’s my morning alarm, keeps me on time through the day, makes sure I’m never late for chapel and even keeps me company through the night if I cannot sleep.

"It is in safe hands with the town council. I trusted them to do what was needed to be done and am happy now it’s striking again."