POLICE are investigating after a Monmouthshire gardening group had its allotments vandalised for the third time in less than two months.

Rogiet Allotments and Gardening Society, based opposite Severn Tunnel Junction railway station, is believed to have been vandalised at some point between 6pm last Saturday, February 1, and 9am the following morning.

Damage to the allotments on Station Road, Rogiet, amounts to at least £2,000 according to the society’s chairman Brian Evans.

The site, home to 44 plots, was left in a mess with two sheds broken into, tools strewn over the ground, polytunnels slashed, and even chickens released from their pens.

Two sheds were broken into during the incident

Mr Evans said he believes no expensive goods were stolen during the incident, but added that it had been devastating for the group, which was presented with an award last year for contributions to Monmouthshire's ‘Best Village’ competition.

“They wrecked the lot but didn’t take anything of note, which just tells you they wanted to destroy what we’ve created,” he said.

“This has now happened three times in less than two months, which is proving very upsetting and frustrating to us all.

“The two incidents that happened in December were minor compared to this.

“We only had a grant from the council last year to add an orchard, a pond and picnic benches. It was looking lovely.”

Mr Evans explained that a group member realised something was not right when he arrived at the allotments early on Sunday morning.

Inside one of the poly-tunnels after the incident

“As soon as he arrived he saw the poly-tunnel flapping unusually in the wind and then he realised the extent of the damage,” Mr Evans added.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “We received a call at about 9.30am on Sunday from a member of the public reporting that between 6pm on February 1 and 9am on February 2, a number of allotments were broken into, property had been stolen, and sheds damaged.”

Numerous polytunnels were slashed open

inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101, quoting log number 191 02/02/20.

Alternatively, message Gwent Police via Facebook or Twitter, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.