AN ITALIAN restaurant in Newport has had its licence suspended for three months after allegedly employing illegal workers.

The Sanremo Restaurant in the city’s Caerleon Road will not be able to sell alcohol, late-night refreshments from 11pm to midnight, or play recorded music during this period as a result of the decision.

The Home Office had called for the licence to be revoked, while the restaurant argued a suitable punishment would be to impose conditions on it.

Owner of the restaurant Ardian Matmuja told Newport council’s licensing sub-committee on Tuesday that he did not consent for any illegal workers to be employed at the premises, when immigration enforcement officers visited on June 6 last year.

Three Albanian men were arrested on suspicion of being employed illegally in the UK that evening.

Ashuk Miah, of Alpine Solicitors, representing the restaurant, said Mr Matmuja was visiting his cousin in London, who had just come out of hospital at the time.

Another man, placed in charge of the restaurant while Mr Matmuja was away, was responsible for the employment of two of the men arrested, it was said.

One of these workers had a partner with European Economic Area (EEA) status – and the meeting heard he now has a visa giving him the right to work.

Mr Matmuja said he felt “let down” by what had happened though, and the man who had been placed in charge of the restaurant was sacked for gross misconduct the day after the arrests.

Two other men who were present – one of whom was arrested – were visiting the restaurant after playing football, and were not employed there, it was claimed.

“Mr Matmuja would like to apologise for the presence of the two workers that were found working without his consent and says he will make sure this will never happen again,” Mr Miah told the sub-committee.

Greg Williams, a Home Office immigration officer, said three workers arrested were deemed to be illegally present in the UK.

But he added there was not enough evidence in the case for a fine to be imposed.

Mr Miah urged the committee to “bear in mind” the effect revoking the licence could have on Mr Matmuja and his family, saying the restaurant was his “livelihood”.

He said revoking the licence would be likely to result in the restaurant closing down.

Around half of the restaurant’s sales are from alcohol, which is licensed, the meeting heard.

Cllr Jason Hughes said it was “an important message” for all restaurant owners in Newport that they risked losing their licences under such circumstances.

The licence was suspended for three months, and CCTV ordered to be installed in the kitchen of the restaurant.