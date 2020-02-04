COMMUNITY organisations in Blaenavon which help to make life better for the town’s residents are being given the opportunity to apply for funding from the town council’s annual small grants scheme.

Every year, the council invites applications for funding from a total pot of £3,200, with the closing date for the 2020 programme falling on February 21.

“The money is available to support community groups which contribute to the Council’s vision and aims for the town, and which need financial support,” said Cllr Jac Denley-Jones, Mayor of Blaenavon.

READ MORE:

Application forms are available from town council clerk Kevin Warren at the council offices, 101 High Street; or email blaenavontc@btconnect.com for an electronic version.

Forms are also available from the World Heritage Centre in Church Road.

They can also be downloaded from the town council website: blaenavontowncouncil.co.uk/news/grant-aid-2020/

Applicants are requested to enclose a copy of their audited accounts for their last financial year.