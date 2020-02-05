A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court in the last week.

RYAN MARTIN RONALD GERRISH, aged 37, of Upper Coedcae Road, Blaenavon, was jailed for eight weeks after he pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud.

He must also pay a £122 surcharge and £85 costs.

SIMON PAUL WATERS, aged 49, of Market Road, Penhow, Newport, was banned from the roads for two years after he admitted drug-driving with cocaine in his blood and possessing crack cocaine.

He was fined £200 and must also pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

JAMIE-LEIGH SIBTHORPE, aged 23, of Gwaun Fro, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly, was banned from the roads for two years after she admitted drink-driving.

She was fined £300 and must also pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

CRAIG DAVID ANNETT, aged 32, of William Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, was fined £950 and made the subject of a five-year restraining order after he pleaded guilty to stalking.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

ALLEN BOWDEN, aged 46, of Springfield, Maesycwmmer, was jailed for 35 weeks after he admitted fraud, theft, interfering with a motor vehicle and failing to surrender.

He must also pay a £115 surcharge.

IAN KEITH COLDRICK, aged 49, of Newport Road, Caldicot, was made the subject of a two-year restraining order after he pleaded guilty to harassment.

He was also fined £120 and must also pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

ROBERT JOHN DAVIES, aged 40, of Twm Barlwm View, Llanfrechfa, Cwmbran, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for two years, after he admitted harassment and controlling and coercive behaviour.

He will also have to complete a 29-day building better relationships programme and will be subject to a six-month alcohol treatment requirement.

A two-year restraining order was made against Davies and will have to pay £85 costs and a £122 surcharge.

ASHLEY DAVID RAYMOND, aged 23, of Bathstone Mews, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

He must pay £85 costs and a £21 surcharge.

GRANT OLIVER THURGOOD, aged 29, of Shawley Court, St Dials, Cwmbran, fined £120 and ordered to pay £50 compensation after he admitted assault by beating.

He will also have to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

ALEX TURNBULL, aged 24, of Oliphant Circle, Newport, was ordered to pay £300 compensation after he admitted stealing jewellery in Blaenavon.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

Turnbull will have to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.

KARL CASE, aged 33, of Heron Way, Duffryn, Newport, was fined £120 after he admitted assault by beating and being drunk and disorderly.

The defendant will also have to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

RICHARD ANTHONY TAYLOR, aged 53, of no fixed abode, was sent to prison for eight weeks after he pleaded guilty to two criminal damage counts in that he attempted to and threatened to damage bins belonging to Blaenau Gwent Council.

He must also pay a £122 surcharge.