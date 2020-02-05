WORK has begun on a £29 million project to build 277 houses on the former Ebbw Vale Comprehensive School and College site.

House-hunters are now able to register an interest in the properties before they go on sale in the coming weeks, and builder Persimmon Homes says it has already been inundated with inquiries.

The development on Waun-Y-Pound Road will be known as Porth i'r Afon and will be made up of two-, three- and four-bedroomed homes.

“We’re delighted to have started work on this significant development in Ebbw Vale," said Victoria Williams, sales director at Persimmon Homes East Wales.

“Anyone interested in these properties can register an interest simply by visiting our website or by giving us a call. That way, they will be alerted when the first homes are released onto the market in the coming weeks.

“We have already had dozens of people confirm their interest and we would anticipate this development being extremely popular.”

The development will include 55 affordable homes, as well as 222 private properties available on the open market.

Porth i'r Afon is expected to create more than 200 jobs during its five-year construction period, as well as boosting the local economy by £7m per annum.

Persimmon and development partner United Welsh have worked closely with Blaenau Gwent council to overcome significant problems at the site, including an historic mine.

Council planners said the development is a “key piece of the jigsaw” to the regeneration of Ebbw Vale’s ‘Northern Corridor’, which is earmarked for around 800 homes overall.

Persimmon has agreed to contribute £783,354 towards education provision, which will be split between Glyncoed and Willowtown Primary Schools.

