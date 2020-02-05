RESIDENTS of a new Cwmbran estate are concerned that part-time streetlights could leave their homes vulnerable to crime.

Torfaen County Borough Council took over responsibility for Grayson Way in Llantarnam in April last year, and the streetlights are switched off between midnight and 5.30am.

But, following attempted break-ins during the hours when the lights are switched off, some residents have felt the need to install CCTV cameras to feel safe in their own homes.

“We first reported our concerns in September [last year],” said resident Deri Groves.

“Some of the other residents decided they would put up their own CCTV cameras as there had been quite a few break-ins.

“One of the residents said there were three break-ins attempted and someone got in and took a Jeep.

“Residents shouldn’t have to feel like they have to pay for CCTV to feel safe in their own houses.

“It’s pitch black when the lights are off - it’s a burglar’s paradise.”

“There’s quite a lot of elderly people living down here on their own, and they are vulnerable,” added Michelle Groves.

“The lights go off at 12 and they don’t come back on until around five. That’s when people are coming down and are breaking in to people’s houses.”

A Torfaen council spokeswoman said the policy was consistent across the borough.

Street lights on Grayson Way in Llantarnam are switched off from midnight to 5.30am

“After formally adopting Grayson Way in April 2019, the council re-evaluated the estate’s street lights against the council’s decommissioning policy and criteria,” she said.

“As a result, a number of street lights were changed to part night illumination and go off from approximately 12.30am until approximately 5.30am.

“The estate remains fully lit in the hours of darkness up to 12.30am and is fully lit again after 5.30am.

“The council also recently changed the original lanterns for new white light LED units which improve light dispersion and also reduce carbon emissions and energy costs.

“The council takes a consistent approach to street lighting levels across the borough, however we appreciate that some residents may have concerns with reduced lighting levels in the middle of the night.

“However, street lights are provided to light the adopted highway and not light private properties. There is no statutory duty on the council to provide street lighting.”

One break-in in Grayson Way in October last year resulted in a vehicle being stolen.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: “We had a report of a burglary on Grayson Way. It was reported to us on the morning of October 20 at around 8am. Keys and a vehicle were stolen.

“We arrested a 21-year-old man from the Cwmbran area.

“He’s been released under investigation while inquiries continue.”