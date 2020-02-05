A SERVICE set up to help people aged 55 and over in Newport with housing issues has celebrated its first anniversary.

People who have been helped by Age Cymru's Lighthouse 55+ service were among the guest speakers at an anniversary event held at the dance studio in Newport's Riverfront Theatre.

Lighthouse 55+ is a housing-related support service for people aged 55+ who live in the city and are experiencing housing-related difficulties.

Age Cymru provides information and support centred on the needs of individuals to try to help.

Support can take the form of crisis intervention for potential eviction or repossession, help with assessing housing options, finding alternative and suitable accommodation, support to tackle financial issues, maximising income, payment plans, budgeting, and claiming welfare benefits, and support with communicating with agencies and professionals.

The service is delivered as a partnership between Newport City Council (Supporting People) and Age Cymru Gwent, Monday-Friday, free of charge and confidential.

Lighthouse 55+ support is provided independently by trained and experienced housing support workers employed by Age Cymru Gwent.