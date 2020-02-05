THERE are fears over the jobs of nearly 70 people employed at a tin-printing firm after plans to close the branch were announced.

Tinmasters is planning to close its branch near Symondscliff Way in Caldicot and move all operations to its new base in Swansea.

The company says the decision is part of a restructure to move all existing business onto a new single site, reducing costs and improving the company’s ability to respond to changing market conditions.

The plans have been greeted with sadness, with tin-printing services on the site predicted to come to a close in May after more than 100 years.

Tinmasters chief executive Richard O’Neill sought to allay workers’ fears, saying jobs were available at the firm’s Swansea site.

He accepted the upset the decision has caused, but said a 30-day consultation period is now under way to “mitigate” worries over potential job losses.

“The company currently has operations at both Caldicot and Swansea that are 65 miles apart, which is not an efficient business model,” said Mr O’Neill.

“By moving all of the existing business into a larger Swansea base we are planning on creating more jobs and maximising returns on future investment.

“To close a traditional and long-serving base which has been running since 1909 has not been an easy decision to reach.

“I completely understand the sadness among those who worked at the site and are still working there.

“We are very much hoping that the vast majority of our employees come with us.”

Questions over how realistic it is that current employees of the Caldicot branch will move to Swansea remain, but Mr O’Neill said he is hopeful a solution can be found.

“We are working with our employees in Caldicot to try and make the transition for them as easy as possible,” he added.

Since news of the pending closure emerged on social media, residents as well as current and former employees shared their shock and sadness.

