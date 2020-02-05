A GROWER of giant vegetables from Cwmbran has been teaching inmates at a Jersey prison tips on how to be green-fingered record breakers.

Kevin Fortey, who last May beat an 18-year world record for growing the world’s heaviest beetroot with his son Jamie Courtney-Fortey, brother Gareth Fortey and mum Marjorie Fortey, was invited to the Channel Islands to speak at an event organised by the Royal Jersey Agricultural and Horticultural Society and the National Vegetable Society.

Last year, Mr Fortey had sent some giant vegetable seeds to the prison for the inmates to grow, and as he was on the island, he was invited to run a masterclass at States of Jersey Prison Service HM Prison La Moye, to pass on his knowledge.

“I was invited to give a talk to some gardening societies at the Royal Jersey Showground,” he said.

READ MORE:

“Last year I had sent a load of giant vegetable seeds to the prison for them to grow.

“It proved to be very popular with the prisoners, so I was invited in to run some classes at the prison.

“I went over and did some classroom discussions. It was good to help develop their horticultural skills, and it helps with their mental health and wellbeing.

“I’ve never been in prison before, so it was an eye-opener for me to see what life was like there and how the prison service is working to rehabilitate prisoners.

“I think it would be good to expand this kind of programme within the British system.

Giant vegetable grower Kevin Fortey in Jersey. Picture: Kevin Fortey

“There probably is some work similar to this going on within the British prisons in terms of horticulture, but there is scope to expand that to giant vegetable growing.”

As well as sharing his expertise with the prisoners, Mr Fortey also spoke about his record-breaking efforts, even bringing along his Guinness World Record certificate.

“For me it was good to teach some of these individuals some of the basics which they can go and apply elsewhere,” he said.

“It’s about sharing that passion and love for growing giant vegetables.

“They are going to be growing them to exhibit at the Giant Vegetable Championships in Jersey in October.

Kevin Fortey was invited to speak at an event organised by the Royal Jersey Agricultural and Horticultural Society and the National Vegetable Society. Picture: Kevin Fortey

“It was an honour to be asked to go over to Jersey and impart my years of knowledge not only to the prisoners, but to the gardening societies as well.”

Mr Fortey created the ‘Giant Vegetable Community’ group on Facebook five years ago, and it now has more than 4,000 members from across the globe.

“The group allowed us to link up with the growers in Jersey, which led to us being invited to the prison,” he said.