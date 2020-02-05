THIS brilliant picture captures "waves in the sky" over Newport.

Taken by Zoe Julie New, a member of our Camera Club, the photograph shows a phenomenon called 'Billow Clouds'.

As the city was rising from its slumber this morning, the cloud formation hovered above.

(The wave-like formations are called Billow Clouds. Picture: Zoe Julie Day.)

What are billow clouds (Information from EarthSky)?

Billow Clouds are scientifically know as Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds.

A Kelvin-Helmholtz instability forms where there’s a velocity difference across the interface between two fluids: for example, wind blowing over water

The wave-like effect forms when two different layers of air in our atmosphere are moving at different speeds.

The upper layers of air are moving at higher speeds and will scoop the top of the cloud layer into the wave shape that Newport woke up to this morning.

(The effect was also captured by Leanne Fullick.)

