NEWPORT County's 1-0 victory over Leicester City under-21s last night came exactly a year on from a performance that will long live in the memory.

A year ago today, County fans were walking out of Rodney Parade anticipating the visit of all-conquering Manchester City after Mike Fylnn's men totally outclassed Championsip outfit Middlesbrough.

Second-half goals from Robbie Willmott and Padraig Amond ensured County progressed to the fifth round for the first time since 1949 and secured a dream date with Pep’s superstars on February 16.

Take a look back on the pictures that brilliantly capture the emotion, drama and colour of the tie.

Pictures: Huw Evans Agency

The match took place at Rodney Parade in Newport, with Newport County replaying Middlesbrough after they tied in their latest FA Cup game.

Newport County were, understandably, delighted at the win.

Newport County manager, Michael Flynn, shared in the joy of the team's victory.

Tony Pulis, manager of Middlesbrough appeared disheartened by the loss.

Fans of Newport County were ecstatic about the team's incredible win, scoring 2-0.