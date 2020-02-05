NEWPORT County's 1-0 victory over Leicester City under-21s last night came exactly a year on from a performance that will long live in the memory. 

A year ago today, County fans were walking out of Rodney Parade anticipating the visit of all-conquering Manchester City after Mike Fylnn's men totally outclassed Championsip outfit Middlesbrough. 

Second-half goals from Robbie Willmott and Padraig Amond ensured County progressed to the fifth round for the first time since 1949 and secured a dream date with Pep’s superstars on February 16.

Take a look back on the pictures that brilliantly capture the emotion, drama and colour of the tie. 

South Wales Argus:

Pictures: Huw Evans Agency

The match took place at Rodney Parade in Newport, with Newport County replaying Middlesbrough after they tied in their latest FA Cup game.

South Wales Argus:

You can read more about today's match here.

South Wales Argus: South Wales Argus: South Wales Argus:

Following this win, Newport County will take on Man City, which you can read about here.

South Wales Argus: South Wales Argus: South Wales Argus:

Newport County were, understandably, delighted at the win.

South Wales Argus: South Wales Argus: South Wales Argus:

Newport County manager, Michael Flynn, shared in the joy of the team's victory.

South Wales Argus: South Wales Argus:

MORE NEWS:

Tony Pulis, manager of Middlesbrough appeared disheartened by the loss.

South Wales Argus:

Fans of Newport County were ecstatic about the team's incredible win, scoring 2-0.

South Wales Argus: South Wales Argus: South Wales Argus: South Wales Argus:

South Wales Argus: