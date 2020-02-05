A WARRANT has been issued for the arrest of a dangerous driver who failed to turn up in court for being in breach of a suspended sentence.

Darren Curtis, aged 24, of London House, Brynmawr, was due to be dealt with at Cardiff Crown Court after he breached the terms of a suspended eight-month custodial term for a number of offences.

He had also been convicted of drink-driving, aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

Judge Michael Fitton QC issued a warrant for his arrest.