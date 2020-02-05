A NEWPORT woman who left two bearded dragon lizards to suffer in an empty home has been given a three-year animal ban.

Jayde Melanie Ross, 26, of Monnow Way, Bettws, was sentenced at Newport Magistrates' Court last Thursday.

She had earlier pleaded guilty to two Animal Welfare Act (2006) offences at Cwmbran Magistrates' Court.

RSPCA officers were called to an empty home where they found the bearded dragons in a vivarium set up without working heating.

The bearded dragons were found in this vivarium inside a vacated home, without any of the specialist heating equipment that they need to survive. Picture: RSPCA

The lizards, native to Australia, have a very high requirement for heat and UVB (ultraviolet) lighting, and are temperature dependent.

RSPCA inspector Sophie Daniels said: "We found these poor bearded dragons in a shocking state, with one barely moving as a consequence of her condition; and both appearing very lethargic, depressed, and with their bones prominent."

MORE NEWS:

One of the lizards was severely emaciated, which officers said was evidence of weeks of deterioration. The other had suspected renal disease, parasite infections, and conjunctivitis.

One of the bearded dragons was severely emaciated when it was found by RSPCA officer. Picture: RSPCA

A water bowl had been re-filled by a new tenant, but had been found empty - with the lizards' condition suggesting they had been without necessary food and water for some while.

“Bearded dragons have very complex needs – and Wales’ cool climate means heating facilities are essential," Ms Daniels said. "Leaving these animals without heat placed them in grave danger, and it beggars belief that more effort had not been made to retrieve these animals or make sure they were safe after the tenant left the property."

One of the bearded dragons had to be put to sleep due to the extent of his injuries; while the other was transferred to a specialist wildlife centre ahead for rehoming.

One of the bearded dragons neglected by Jayde Ross. Picture: RSPCA

At sentencing, Ross was banned from keeping all animals for a period of three years, and told to pay £400 in costs, a £390 fine and a £31 surcharge.

“Owning pets is a privilege, but what we saw here was a derelict of duty that sadly resulted in one bearded dragon losing his life, and another suffering unnecessarily for a prolonged period of time," Ms Daniels said.

“Thankfully, it wasn’t too late for the other lizard – but this sad case is a stark reminder as to the complex needs these animals have, and the responsibilities of owners to meet those needs.”