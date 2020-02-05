GWENT Police are investigating after buildings were broken into in Chepstow last week.

The incident happened in Earlswood overnight on Thursday, January 30 and Friday, January 31.

Two outbuildings were broken into and some power tools were taken, as well as a diving gas cylinder.

A property nearby also had its outbuildings entered and footprints were left at a third property, but nothing was stolen.

Another set of outbuildings in Llanbadoc were targeted on the same night, with offenders breaking off several locks but not stealing any items.

If anyone has any information on the incidents, they can call the police on 101 and quote log number 104 31/01/2020 for the Llandaboc area or 144 31/01/2020 for the Earlswood area.