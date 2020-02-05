RESIDENTS in two Monmouthshire villages gathered to bid farewell to the European Union following Britain’s formal exit.

Volunteers in Raglan hosted a ‘Great Tea and Biscotti’ event in conjunction with The Great Get-Together, a charitable initiative run by the Jo Cox Foundation designed to tackle loneliness.

Rhian Beason, who lives in Raglan, thought up the idea for the event which took place at the village's Beaufort Hotel.

“Whatever our feelings about Brexit, I think it is important that we make sure it isn’t accompanied by hate and discrimination,” she said.

The two-hour event attracted more than 200 people, who took part in activities including arts and crafts and geographic hook-a-duck, where participants learned to say “welcome” in a host of different languages.

Information on free advice and support services to help prepare EU citizens for Brexit was also available.

“For me, this event was about giving people a chance to say 'welcome' and 'thank you' to our friends and neighbours who have chosen to come and live in this country with us”, Ms Beason added.

Those in Chepstow met on the riverbank near the old Wye Bridge to sing songs, light candles and “pay their respects” in order to “seek a positive future”, with more than 30 people in attendance.

A spokesman for the group said: “Although the UK is leaving the union, we are still very much part of Europe.

“We want to celebrate the years of peace, friendship and international cooperation we have enjoyed, and we need to make sure that these traits endure.”