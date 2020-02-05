EE CUSTOMERS are sharing warnings that they are being targeted by text scams.

The text says that they EE is “unable” to process your bill and that fees will be incurred.

The text then asks you to update your billing information, with a link attached.

But one cautious customer used a different phone to call EE and “they confirmed it is a scam," he wrote on social media.

He added: “Beware everyone.

“I have blocked the number.”

Other people commenting on the post said they had received up to three of the texts in a single day.

Another said: “EE scam text going around- don’t fall for it folks.”

The full text says:

“[EE]: We were unable to process your latest bill.

“In order to avoid fees, update your billing information via: (with the link).”

There are various variations of this text, so if you’re unsure follow these steps.

On their forum, EE says that if you receive a text like this – or a text you suspect is ‘phishing’ – you should forward the message to 7726 (letters SPAM on your kepad).

You can also report unsolicited calls to the same number. Just text 'call' followed by a space, then the number that called.

If you receive a message claiming to be from EE and you're not 100 % sure it's genuine, you can send it to phishing@ee.co.uk for email or 7726 for texts.

What is phishing (From EE)?

Phishing scams are emails, texts or other messages made to look and sound like they've come from a trusted company and are designed to get hold of your personal information. Phishing by text message is often referred to as 'smishing'.

Phishing texts or emails can be difficult to recognise, but watch out for website addresses that start with 'Http' rather than 'https' and poor spelling or grammar in the message.

If you have any doubts whatsoever, don't follow any links in the message; use your usual bookmarks or find the genuine website via a search engine.

