TEACHERS' union staff at Caerleon Comprehensive School in Newport will take the first of three planned days of strike action tomorrow (Thursday, February 6), closing the school.

The NASUWT union said staff would strike over the restructuring of the school's middle management, which could do "great damage to the academic leadership" at Caerleon Comprehensive.

The restructuring could involve staff demotions and potential job loss, NASUWT said, adding that the restructuring was taking place "along the lines of the new curriculum".

“Caerleon Comprehensive is falling into the trap of restructuring its middle leadership along the lines of the new curriculum," Jane Setchfield, NASUWT executive member for South East Wales, said. "By doing this they will do great damage to the academic leadership in the school which is the main driver of standards.

“The very people who can make the new curriculum a success without damaging standards are being targeted for demotion and potential job loss."

The Welsh Government is developing a new Curriculum for Wales framework, which will be used nationwide from 2022.

Newport City Council has said previously that no compulsory redundancies were pending at Caerleon Comprehensive.

In a statement, a council spokeswoman expressed disappointment that the strikes were going ahead.

She said the council was "particularly concerned" for pupils studying for their GCSEs and A-level exams.

"All public services across Wales have been affected by austerity," she added. "NASUWT has informed us that the reason for their strike action is based upon staff restructuring, redundancy and potential job loss, however the council will try to mitigate this by seeking redeployment opportunities."

Thursday's strike will be followed by further walk-outs next week, on Tuesday, February 11 and Wednesday, February 12.

Caerleon is the second comprehensive school in Newport to be affected by strike action over restructuring.

NASUWT staff at Llanwern High School will also take three days of strikes next week, on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. That school will be closed to all pupils for the three days, Llanwern High headteacher confirmed on Monday in a letter to parents.

Chris Keates, NASUWT's acting general secretary, said of Caerleon Comprehensive: “As at Llanwern, the NASUWT has not heard any convincing arguments for why this proposed restructuring is necessary.

“We regret any disruption this strike action has on pupils or parents but we hope they will understand that this action is about safeguarding the provision of high-quality education at the school, delivered by experienced and skilled teaching staff."

Ms Keates said NASUWT was ready to work with the local authority to find an alternative plan for future edcation provision at Caerleon Comprehensive.