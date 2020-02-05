A HEAVY cannabis smoker was handed a suspended prison sentence after he was caught red-handed drug dealing to fund his habit.

Jamie Nichols, aged 21, of John Ireland Close, Alway, Newport, was arrested by police trafficking to two other men in the city’s Admiral Insurance building.

Prosecutor Suzanne Payne told Cardiff Crown Court how a search of the defendant’s home uncovered more cannabis.

In total, Nichols was found to have 235.5 grammes of the drug with a potential street value of between £1,175 and £2,350.

Officers also seized £160 in cash, two mobile phones and weighing scales.

Miss Payne said: “The defendant told police he only sold to friends and people he knew so that he could afford to buy the significant amount of cannabis he smoked daily.

“He had gone to the Admiral building to meet two friends and they had planned to play video games.”

Nichols, who was a man of previous good character with no convictions, pleaded guilty to the offence.

He admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply on April 17, 2019.

Ben Waters, mitigating, said his client had submitted a written basis of plea which stated the defendant only sold cannabis to friends for a small profit.

This was accepted by the prosecution.

His barrister added that Nichols had pleaded guilty to the offence and the case was now of some length in time, dating back 10 months.

Judge Paul Thomas QC told the defendant: “You were selling to a relatively small circle of people you already knew and you were doing so to fund your own habit.

“You seemed to have learned your lesson and this case is nearly a year old for reasons not of your making.”

He told Nichols that was not enough to keep him out of prison but added that because of his remorse, potential for rehabilitation, young age and lack of any previous convictions, he could suspend the jail sentence.

The unemployed defendant was given an eight-month custodial term, suspended for 12 months.

He must also carry 250 hours of unpaid work in the community, complete 10 sessions of a rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a victim surcharge.

Judge Thomas warned Nichols that should he commit a further offence within the next year, he would be brought back before him and sent immediately into custody.

The defendant replied: “I understand. Thank you.”