GWENT Police are appealing for information to locate Mohamed Ali Ahmedpor after he breached his licence conditions.

Mr Ahmedpor, 27, from Newport, was released from prison on March 13, 2019 on licence after receiving a 14-month sentence for reckless driving in September 2018 at Cardiff Crown Court.

READ MORE:

He has now been recalled to prison and police are looking for information regarding his whereabouts.

If you have any information please call 101 quoting 1900311881 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.