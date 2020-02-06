MORRISONS has announced news that will delight lunchtime shoppers.

The supermarket has slashed the price of its meal deal by 50p, meaning it now costs just £3 for a main, snack and drink.

Regular customers will save around £120 thanks to the offer which starts today.

The new £3 meal deal includes a choice of 369 mains, 465 drinks and 223 snacks.

Unlike competitors’ meal deal it includes baguettes, freshly made in-store sandwiches and hot rolls as well as vegan options and even triple sandwiches.

Morrisons customers can enjoy an array of options including:

● Freshly baked and hand filled baguettes and rolls such as Ham and Emmental or Parma Ham, Salami & Mozzarella Crusty Roll

● Salad boxes freshly prepared in store daily with popular options Hot Smoked Salmon, Potato Salad and Cucumber or a Vegan Buddha Bowl

● A selection of Meat, Fish or Veggie sushi boxes

● Hot Bacon or Sausage sandwiches

● Create your own salad box from the Morrisons salad bar with everything from pasta salads, hard boiled eggs and falafel to onion bhajis, BBQ jack fruit and coleslaw