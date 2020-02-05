A CONVICTED drug dealer who was banned from driving was caught at the wheel of a BMW as he was travelling through Newport city centre.

James Smith was spotted by police in slow-moving traffic last summer before leading them on a high-speed chase, prosecutor Christopher Evans said.

The 27-year-old raced away from the officers near a primary school in the Aragon Street area on June 28, 2019, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Smith, of Thornbury Park, Rogerstone, Newport, had recently been released from jail after serving three years for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Mr Evans said he was also banned from the roads for a dangerous driving conviction.

The prosecutor told the court: “The two officers were in Queens Hill in Newport in a police vehicle and recognised the driver Mr Smith as being disqualified.

“The traffic was heavy and both vehicles were crawling passed one another.”

The police turned around and followed Smith before putting on their flashing blue lights, indicating for the defendant to stop.

But the BMW sped away from them, reaching 55mph in a 30mph zone around Aragon Street.

Mr Evans said: “His vehicle was described as veering wildly and screeching.”

Smith ignored a no entry sign and went down another street before he disappeared.

He was arrested on July 10.

Smith pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified.

Stephen Thomas, representing the defendant, said: “He fully understands he will be receiving an immediate custodial sentence today. His best mitigation is his guilty plea.”

His barrister added that it hadn’t been a prolonged police chase and no one had been hurt or injured in the pursuit.

Mr Thomas added: “The defendant panicked and it is something he regrets.”

Judge Paul Thomas QC told Smith: “You put other road users at great risk through your dangerous driving. You also drove at excess speed in the vicinity of a primary school.

“Your driving was such that the police didn’t feel it safe to continue the pursuit and you were able, at least temporarily, to make your getaway.”

The defendant was jailed for eight months and banned from driving for two years and eight months.

Smith will have to sit an extended retest and will have to pay a victim surcharge upon his release from custody.