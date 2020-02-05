GWENT Police officers would like to speak to Gareth Weaver from Tredegar in connection with an assault investigation.

They are appealing for information to find the 37-year-old who has links to Abergavenny and Merthyr Tydfil areas.

Officers are advising members of the public not to approach him and if you see him, to contact Gwent Police on 999 quoting log 2000019097.

Alternatively, if you have any information to help the police with their enquiries, you can contact Gwent Police on 101 or send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter accounts, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.