A NEW bigger Aldi is set to come to Newport after councillors went against the advice of planning officers to approve proposals.

The discount supermarket’s plan for a new store on the site of the former R J Mason Transport Yard in Albany Street, Crindau, were recommended for refusal, with concerns over retail impact, flooding and accessibility to the site.

Aldi’s existing store in Barrack Hill is to be closed, with another retailer – potentially a Home Bargains or The Food Warehouse – taking its place.

Ahead of the planning committee meeting on Wednesday, Aldi called for the application to be deferred to allow time to resolve concerns, saying it was “extremely disappointed” by the recommendation of planners.

Rob Jones, property director for Aldi, told councillors that while the existing store is popular, the current set up is “not working”, with customers queuing down aisles when it is busy and the car park becoming full.

Mr Jones said the plans would bring 15 new jobs, a £4 million investment and a “flagship new development to help kickstart the regeneration of the Crindau area.”

“If the application is rejected today those wishing to invest in the city will be given a very clear message – that Newport is closed for investment,” Mr Jones said.

Ward councillors Herbie Thomas and Paul Cockeram also spoke in support of the plans.

Councillor Thomas said people who shop in the Barrack Hill store want a bigger supermarket.

“The people want it,” he said.

“Give it a chance for the people to have it.”

The meeting heard 56 residents had commented in favour of the new store.

And councillor Cockeram said the plans were a chance to redevelop a site in need of regeneration.

Councillor David Fouweather said Aldi had few other sites available in the city, and raised concern they might “pack up and go somewhere else” if plans were refused.

Planners had raised concern over the impact of the only significant food store in the Malpas Road district centre moving away – but councillor James Clarke said the committee should also listen to ward councillors and residents.

“It is regeneration,” he said.

“We look to Newport and we pride ourselves on moving forward, and I am not sure how stopping this is going to benefit.”

Councillors Graham Berry and John Guy suggested deferring to allow planning officers to resolve concerns with Aldi.

But planners said this would not provide a solution to concerns over issues such as retail impact and flooding, and signalled their recommendation would stay the same.

Councillor Fouweather moved approval, saying the scheme would bring jobs and regeneration, and that other issues such as transport could be overcome, and the committee voted in favour.