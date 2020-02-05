AWARD winning Newport chef Sergio Cinotti, 47, co-owner of the Gemelli and Gem42 restaurants, will captain a Welsh team at a top cookery competition next month.

Mr Cinotti will head the senior culinary team Wales at the IKA Culinary Olympics in Stuttgart, Germany.

It will be his second major international culinary competition with the Welsh team, having made his debut at the Culinary World Cup in Luxembourg two years ago.

“It was nice to be asked to become a captain, but it’s a big responsibility and a great honour," said Mr Cinotti.

“We are taking a new team to the Culinary Olympics. All the chefs love what they do and are passionate about competing for Wales.

"Every team will dream of winning a gold medal and it would be fantastic if we achieved that.

“Each chef has new ideas and the dishes look and taste fantastic, so I have a good feeling about the competition”.

There are two elements to the IKA Culinary Olympics for senior teams - a Restaurant of Nations where teams prepare and serve 110 covers, and a chef’s edible buffet, a newcomer to the competition.

The team presents its chef’s edible buffet on February 16, and its Restaurant of Nations on February 18.

Originally from Rome, Sergio has lived in Wales for 28 years and met his wife while studying English at Cardiff University.

Having won awards for his cooking at school, he trained at Michelin star restaurants across Europe, including the famous El Bulli, in Catalonia, Spain.

He then came to Wales to study and opened the Gemelli patisserie in Newport with his twin brother Pasquale to supply quality desserts to hotels and restaurants.

In 2014, he decided to resume his career as a professional chef and converted the patisserie into a restaurant with great success.

Gemelli was voted Best Italian establishment in Wales at the Welsh Hospitality Awards in 2015, Best Restaurant in Wales at the Welsh Food Awards in 2016, and Best Italian restaurant in Wales in 2017, as well as being awarded two AA rosettes for culinary excellence.

In 2018, the restaurant won Healthy Dish of the Year and Best Italian Restaurant in Wales at the Welsh Hospitality Awards, as well as Best Italian Chef in Wales.

The same year, the Cinottis opened Gem42, focusing on fish, and using the very best seasonal Welsh ingredients, and the restaurant quickly achieved two rosettes from the AA.

Last November, Gem42 was named European Restaurant of the Year at the Restaurant Awards 2019 - Welsh Edition.

Culinary Team Wales is sponsored by the Welsh Government’s Food and Drink Wales, Cambrian Training Company, Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, Castell Howell Foods, Hybu Cig Cymru and Harlech Foods.