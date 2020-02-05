FIREFIGHTERS tackled a car blaze in Cwmbran this morning after smoke erupted from the vehicle's glovebox.

This dramatic photograph shows flames erupting from the silver Ford in the Greenmeadow neighbourhood of Cwmbran.

"I got halfway down the road before smoke started coming through the glove compartment," South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) reported the owner as saying. "Within minutes it was on fire.

"Fire brigade had it under control really quickly. Thanks SWFRS”

Cwmbran car fire extinguished

A fire service spokeswoman said SWFRS received the call at around 8.20pm today (Wednesday, February 5). No injuries were reported, she added, and the fire crew extinguished the fire by 8.43am.

