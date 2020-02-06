A NEWPORT County AFC football fan has been handed a four-year football banning order which forbids him from attending soccer matches in the UK.

Matthew Richard Wreford, aged 40, was made subject of the ban after he pleaded guilty to a racially aggravated public order offence committed on November 20, 2019.

That was the day County knocked Grimsby Town out of The Emirates FA Cup after their 2-0 First Round replay victory over the Mariners at Rodney Parade.

Wreford, of Tydu View, Rogerstone, Newport, was also fined £240 by city magistrates and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £32 surcharge.

The football banning order states that he must not to enter within 2,500 metres of any regulated football match in the UK during the period of five hours before kick-off until five hours after the final whistle on any day on which the game match is being played.

It also sets out: “For the avoidance of doubt, this includes Newport County Football Club and any ground in which any regulated football match is to take place in the Newport area.

“Not to enter any town or city in the UK where Newport County Football Club or the Wales team are playing a regulated match at any away ground for the duration of the day/evening upon which the match is being played.”

Prosecutors can apply for a football banning order whenever a person is convicted of a relevant football-related offence.

According to the Sentencing Council for England and Wales: “The court must make a football banning order where an offender has been convicted of a relevant offence and it is satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to believe that making a banning order would help to prevent violence or disorder.”

The order requires the offender to report to a police station within five days.