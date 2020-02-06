A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court in the last week.

DANIEL PAUL ROBERT GREEN, aged 26, of Hillside, Blaenavon, was jailed for 17 weeks after he pleaded guilty to common assault against three women and of causing criminal damage.

He must also pay a victim surcharge of £122.

RAYMOND THOMAS OLSEN, aged 34, of Howe Circle, Newport, was jailed for 10 weeks after he admitted stealing two sets of headphones from Lidl and electric toothbrushes from Boots.

He must also pay a victim surcharge of £122.

PETER IAN YANDELL, aged 31, of Wheatley Place, Blackwood, was jailed for 28 days after he admitted failing comply with the requirements of a community order imposed for driving whilst disqualified.

CHANTELLE BROAD, aged 34, of Brecon Road, Abergavenny, was banned from the roads for six months for driving without insurance.

She was also fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

Broad’s guilt was proven by single justice procedure.

RICHARD ANTHONY FAULKNER, aged 34, of Old Barn Way, Abergavenny, was banned from the roads for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He was also fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

Faulkner’s guilt was proven by single justice procedure.

KYLE HOOPER, aged 27, of Feering Street, Newport, was banned from the roads for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He was also fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

Hooper’s guilt was proven by single justice procedure.

ANDREW SELWYN PROSSER, aged 41, of Jones Street, Phillipstown, Caerphilly, was banned from the roads for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He was also fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

Prosser’s guilt was proven by single justice procedure.

KEITH BENNETT, aged 60, of Colston Avenue, Newport, was banned from the roads for six months after he admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

SADIE MARIE LEWIS LOUGHOR, aged 54, of Causeway Cottages, Undy, Caldicot, was banned from the roads for 14 days after she pleaded guilty to speeding at 70mph in a 50mph zone on the Prince of Wales Bridge.

She was also fined £293 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

JAMIE DEAKIN, aged 45, of Howe Circle, Newport, was banned from the roads for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He was also fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

Deakin’s guilt was proven by single justice procedure.

BRAD JENNINGS, aged 21, of Mount Road, St Cadoc's, Pontypool, was banned from the roads for six months for driving without insurance.

He was also fined £180 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

His guilt was proven by single justice procedure.

ANGELA LORRAINE KNIGHT, aged 47, of Bailey Street, Deri, Bargoed, was banned from the roads for six months for driving without insurance.

She was also fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

Knight’s guilt was proven by single justice procedure.

JORDAN REED, aged 19, of Sannan Street, Aberbargoed, was banned from the roads for one month for driving without insurance.

He was also fined £250 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

Reed’s guilt was proven by single justice procedure.