DRIVING around Newport can be a nightmare - especially if a crash occurs on the M4.

As drivers look to bypass the motorway, the arteries within the city clog up.

Even without a crash or a road closure, drivers are used to long queues and delays when driving through Wales' third largest city.

Everyone knows how frustrating sitting in traffic is and tempers can begin to fray - that's when it becomes dangerous.

Indeed, many people who responded to our call for the worst road junctions in Newport described some roads as "accidents waiting to happen", "horrendous" and "dangerous".

We asked Newport what the worst road junctions were and they responded. We've whittled our way down from over 100 responses.

So, here are, in no particular order, the worst 14 road junctions in Newport.

Archibald Street onto Wharf Road

(Right turn)

One person said "visibility is horrendous".

"There shouldn't be a right turn there, it's so dangerous."

(Archibald Street. Picture: Google Maps.)

B4596

(Left turning, forward, and right.)

Just over from the Queensway roundabout and into Maindee part of town is this junction.

Confusion reigns supreme and it is common to be stuck behind a driver who - through no fault of their own - has gone into the wrong lane.

(Picture: Google Maps)

Gibbs Road, Whitstone Road, Glanmore Park and Beechwood Road

(Left, forward left, forward right and right)

A degree in Geometry probably wouldn't help you navigate this junction.

One person wrote: "Horn blowing and near misses daily.

"People just shoot across Glanmore Park Avenue and the other way with no regard for other cars."

(Picture: Google Maps)

Caerau Road onto Clytha Park Road

(People turn right though they aren't allowed)

This road is left-turn only, but one resident said many flout this rule.

"Despite the fact that it is painted with 'turn left' and there being at least three road signs indicating a no right turn, you see endless cars waiting to turn right."

(Picture: Google Maps)

Coldra roundabout onto Chepstow Road

It is often difficult to turn left onto Chepstow Road from the roundabout because traffic queues from the traffic lights ahead, blocking the exit, says one resident.

"There is no yellow box so people come off the motorway and get stuck at the lights, blocking traffic," she said.

(Yellow box where traffic queues into from lights ahead. Picture: Google Maps)

Lilleshall Street onto Corporation Road

A number of junctions heading onto Corporation Road were cited by drivers.

One resident said they are "just plain dangerous".

(Picture: Google Maps)

Corporation Road onto Southern Distributor

(Right turn)

This junction was also mentioned a number of times and if you've ever taken your driving test in Newport, you'll know how dreadful it can be.

It's also a favourite for testers looking to throw off learner drivers.

(Picture: Google Maps)

Jeffrey Street onto Wharf Road

(Right)

As traffic builds during rush-hour this junction can become an absolute nightmare.

One person commented: "Far too many accidents there in the last few years."

(Picture: Google Maps)

High Cross Road

(Right)

Turning right from High Cross Lane to High Cross Road is difficult at the best of times, but during "peak times is a nightmare," said one resident.

Throw into the mix traffic from near-by High Cross Primary School and you have a junction that is sure to test your patience.

(Picture: Google Maps)

Ringland Avenue onto Chepstow Road

(Right)

One driver said it was a "nightmare".

"There's a car garage to your right so it's a blind-corner really."

(Picture: Google Maps)

St. Julians Avenue onto Caerleon Road

(Right)

One driver said "you're practically risking your life as it's a blind-turning."

And another commented: "Not to mention the amount of people that have been hit by cars there."

(Picture: Google Maps)

Royal Oak Hill onto Chepstow Road, By Toby Carvery

(Right)

Many cited this junction as a particular bugbear, especially during peak times.

(Picture: Google Maps)

Pillmawr Road

This junction, next to CJ's fish shop, was referenced frequently.

One person said: "The amount of cars that do u-turns there, when it states you're not supposed to, is ridiculous."

(Picture: Google Maps.)

Strictly speaking, these aren't 'road junctions' but both Harlequin and Tredgear Park roundabout were mentioned so much that we couldn't leave them out.

Harlequin roundabout

One person said: "Harlequin roundabout is an absolute nightmare during rush hour with everyone going down Malpas road.

"It blocks Queens' Hill."

(Picture: Google Maps)

Tredegar Park roundabout

It's no surprise that this was the most mentioned. It seems the extensive work carried out on the roundabout - which totalled £13.7m - has done little to alleviate traffic.

One person labelled it a "monumental fiasco".

While another said: "What a mess if you're not used to it."

And another described it as an "impression of Spaghetti junction".

(Picture: Google Maps)