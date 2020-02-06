THE food bank in Caldicot is back up-and-running in new premises, following months of uncertainty over its future.

But while its volunteers are relieved to have found a new home, there is growing concern that a sharp rise in referrals could mean that demand outstrips supply.

The number of referrals in January had doubled in comparison to the same month in 2019, said David Flint, Caldicot Food Bank chairman.

"Over the last six months, we've seen more food go out than come in," he said.

"We can maintain it for the time being, but another six months like this and we could struggle. There are so many problems in society now."

The charity, run in partnership with Raven House Trust, had to give up its old storage space, owned by Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, due to changes in medical services.

The food bank continued to run over the busy Christmas period, but had been forced to withdraw its donation points in the town centre until the new site was ready.

Its volunteers have moved 170 cases of food and supplies into the charity's new premises, which has been leased to them for three years, for a small rent, by Monmouthshire County Council.

Mr Flint said the food bank had benefited from a large donation by Monmouthshire Housing Association (MHA), and thanked the mayor of Caldicot for allowing the charity to store extra food parcels with the town council over Christmas.

Staff from Capsel, MHA's trading arm, also helped the food bank volunteers renovate their new premises before they moved in.

Caldicot Food Bank has collection points at the town library, the supermarkets Asda, Co-op, and Waitrose; local churches, and the county council's One Stop Shop.