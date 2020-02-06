A NURSE who killed a “loving husband, father and grandfather” in a road crash whilst “seriously drugged-up” has been jailed for more than five years.

Cerys Price, of Limestone Road East, Nantyglo, was convicted of causing the death by dangerous driving of Robert Dean, from Cwmcarn, four years ago.

The 65-year-old had been on his way to a family party to celebrate his granddaughter’s birthday.

During the course of her trial, prosecutor Timothy Evans told the jury the 28-year-old Price was “seriously drugged-up” on strong painkiller tramadol whilst at the wheel of an Isuzu pick-up.

The graduate nurse was also found guilty of causing serious injury to her then boyfriend, Jack Tinklin, by dangerous driving.

He was a front seat passenger in her vehicle during the head-on collision with Mr Dean’s Vauxhall Astra on the A467 between Rogerstone and the Bassaleg roundabout in Newport on July 15, 2016.

Price had denied the charges and refuted prosecution claims she was hooked on tramadol during the trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

She claimed she had suffered an epileptic seizure which caused the fatal crash.

After the verdict, Mr Dean’s family issued a statement which read: “The way in which a loving husband, father and grandfather was taken from us was so unfair and the impact upon the family has been devastating.”

Price was jailed for five years and four months by Judge Michael Fitton QC and Cardiff Crown Court and banned from driving for the same period.

She was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge upon her release from custody.