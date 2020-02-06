UNACCOMPANIED youths will not be allowed to enter a branch of McDonald’s in Ebbw Vale in the evenings after an “increase” in anti-social behaviour.

A sign has been put up inside the restaurant saying that any youths wanting to buy food from 5pm will have to be accompanied by an adult and leave immediately after collecting.

The sign adds that the chain is working with Gwent Police to “address this continuing issue”.

It reads: “Due to an increase in anti-social behaviour incidents over recent weeks between the hours of 17:00 and 22:00 no groups of youths, unaccompanied by an adult, will be permitted to stay in the restaurant."

“During these times youths will be permitted in to purchase food, wait to collect and then be required to leave immediately.

“We are working closely with Gwent Police to address this continuing issue.

“We apologies for having to implement these actions but the safeguarding of our staff and other customers is of utmost importance to us.

“Thank you for your continued co-operation.”

MORE NEWS:

The move follows an incident in Blackwood McDonald’s where a gang of youths allegedly attacked a lone man.

Read more about that here.

(Picture: Facebook)

The sign, which was shared on social media, had been greeted with mixed reaction.

One person wrote: “This won’t solve it and it's not fair on the ones who sit in there and behave.”

Another said: “So unfair for some youths who comply, can you really tar each youth with the same brush?”

However, another person said: “Thank goodness. It's a restaurant not a youth club.

“It’s so intimidating walking in with so many rowdy/misbehaving teenagers in there or around there!”

While another wrote: “About time.”