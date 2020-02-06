WATER and sewerage bills are to fall in Wales and England by an average £17 a year.

A four per cent cut has been announced by industry body Water UK.

The new charges will lead to fall of around £17 to £396.60 for the average water bill in 2020-21, although this will vary depending on the supplier and individual circumstances.

It comes after regulator Ofwat said in December that water firms in England and Wales must cut the average household bill by £50 - or 12 per cent before inflation - over a five-year period.

A £51 billion package of changes was announced as part of a price review, which is conducted every five years.

It also includes a commitment from water companies to produce zero net carbon emissions by 2030.

Water UK said companies plan to almost double the number of people getting help with their bills every year, up from 760,000 customers now to at least 1.4 million by 2025.

Christine McGourty, Water UK chief executive, said: "The water industry is committed to giving customers good value for money.

"For around £1 a day, customers get the world-class quality water they need and their wastewater managed responsibly.

"Companies are also committed to investing for the future and protecting the environment, with an ambitious goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions for the sector by 2030."